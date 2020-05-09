6963 De Soto Ave

Amenities

4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 2,809 sq. ft. Beautifully Remodeled Home in Canoga Park - Spectacular, remodeled 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths house in prime Canoga Park neighborhood.

Over 2,800 square feet of living space. An open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large loft, private gated backyard and 2-car garage.



The entrance area features high ceilings and plenty of natural lights. Magnificent designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new tile floors and custom cabinets opens to formal dining area and living room with fireplace from one side and to large family room from another. Laminate floors throughout. One bedroom and one bathroom are also located on the first floor.

Second floor features luxurious master suite with beautifully remodeled master bath and enormous closet, two additional bedrooms with good size closets, third bathroom and large loft area, perfect for an office or game room.

Central AC, large detached 2-car garage with additional storage space, washer and dryer hook ups in the garage.

Private and gated backyard with huge covered outdoor patio, grassy area and beautiful mature fruit trees. Gated front yard with more fruit trees.



Centrally located in nice residential neighborhood across Gumby Park, minutes away from Pierce College, Cal State University, restaurants and shopping centers, with easy access to freeways.

One-year minimum lease. $5,000.00 security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider small pets with additional deposit. Owner pays for the gardener.

Cal George at 818-304-4880

RPM SoutSFV

Lic # 01705185

We follow all Fair Housing Laws



