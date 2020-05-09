All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6963 De Soto Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6963 De Soto Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6963 De Soto Ave

6963 N De Soto Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6963 N De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 2,809 sq. ft. Beautifully Remodeled Home in Canoga Park - Spectacular, remodeled 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths house in prime Canoga Park neighborhood.
Over 2,800 square feet of living space. An open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large loft, private gated backyard and 2-car garage.

The entrance area features high ceilings and plenty of natural lights. Magnificent designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new tile floors and custom cabinets opens to formal dining area and living room with fireplace from one side and to large family room from another. Laminate floors throughout. One bedroom and one bathroom are also located on the first floor.
Second floor features luxurious master suite with beautifully remodeled master bath and enormous closet, two additional bedrooms with good size closets, third bathroom and large loft area, perfect for an office or game room.
Central AC, large detached 2-car garage with additional storage space, washer and dryer hook ups in the garage.
Private and gated backyard with huge covered outdoor patio, grassy area and beautiful mature fruit trees. Gated front yard with more fruit trees.

Centrally located in nice residential neighborhood across Gumby Park, minutes away from Pierce College, Cal State University, restaurants and shopping centers, with easy access to freeways.
One-year minimum lease. $5,000.00 security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider small pets with additional deposit. Owner pays for the gardener.
Cal George at 818-304-4880
RPM SoutSFV
Lic # 01705185
We follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4530770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6963 De Soto Ave have any available units?
6963 De Soto Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6963 De Soto Ave have?
Some of 6963 De Soto Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6963 De Soto Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6963 De Soto Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6963 De Soto Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6963 De Soto Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6963 De Soto Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6963 De Soto Ave offers parking.
Does 6963 De Soto Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6963 De Soto Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6963 De Soto Ave have a pool?
No, 6963 De Soto Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6963 De Soto Ave have accessible units?
No, 6963 De Soto Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6963 De Soto Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6963 De Soto Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College