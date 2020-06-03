6957 Aldea Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! 5BR + Office + Bonus Rm w/RV parking + more! (6957 Aldea) - READY FOR MOVE-IN! Single-story Lake Balboa home available for lease. Features include: 5BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 2300 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; family room; office; bonus room; upgraded kitchen w/walk-in pantry + granite countertops; stainless steel appliances included refrigerator, WOLF range, double ovens, dishwasher + microwave; inside laundry w/washer + dryer also provided; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath featuring double sinks; central heat + air; wired for security system; solar panels; driveway + RV parking; garage for storage; extra large lot w/spacious front + rear yards; gardener included; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5467186)