6957 Aldea Ave.

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! 5BR + Office + Bonus Rm w/RV parking + more! (6957 Aldea) - READY FOR MOVE-IN! Single-story Lake Balboa home available for lease. Features include: 5BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 2300 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; family room; office; bonus room; upgraded kitchen w/walk-in pantry + granite countertops; stainless steel appliances included refrigerator, WOLF range, double ovens, dishwasher + microwave; inside laundry w/washer + dryer also provided; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath featuring double sinks; central heat + air; wired for security system; solar panels; driveway + RV parking; garage for storage; extra large lot w/spacious front + rear yards; gardener included; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.
(RLNE5467186)