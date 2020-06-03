All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6957 Aldea Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6957 Aldea Ave.
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

6957 Aldea Ave.

6957 Aldea Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6957 Aldea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! 5BR + Office + Bonus Rm w/RV parking + more! (6957 Aldea) - READY FOR MOVE-IN! Single-story Lake Balboa home available for lease. Features include: 5BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 2300 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; family room; office; bonus room; upgraded kitchen w/walk-in pantry + granite countertops; stainless steel appliances included refrigerator, WOLF range, double ovens, dishwasher + microwave; inside laundry w/washer + dryer also provided; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath featuring double sinks; central heat + air; wired for security system; solar panels; driveway + RV parking; garage for storage; extra large lot w/spacious front + rear yards; gardener included; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5467186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6957 Aldea Ave. have any available units?
6957 Aldea Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6957 Aldea Ave. have?
Some of 6957 Aldea Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6957 Aldea Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6957 Aldea Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6957 Aldea Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6957 Aldea Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6957 Aldea Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6957 Aldea Ave. offers parking.
Does 6957 Aldea Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6957 Aldea Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6957 Aldea Ave. have a pool?
No, 6957 Aldea Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6957 Aldea Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6957 Aldea Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6957 Aldea Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6957 Aldea Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College