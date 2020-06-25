6952 Amigo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry

This 4 bedroom, 4 bath beauty is just ten years old and ready for new renters to enjoy, it's over 2500 square feet of living space. From the souring ceilings in the living room to the large kitchen that opens to the family room, you will want to entertain family and friends here the whole year round. Property interior was just repainted, installed new carpet in the bedrooms and just built a brand new 7 foot tall fence out back. The large warm kitchen has beautiful solid wood cabinetry with granite counters, center island, and a wall oven in addition to the standing range. The family room opens to the rear patio and has an inviting fireplace. Separate laundry room upstairs near the bedrooms is a plus and the Master Suite is of generous size with adjacent trees offering a serene ambience out the second story windows. This home will impress you with it's ideal layout and tasteful finishes. If you're looking for an outstanding home with plenty of room, this is the one!