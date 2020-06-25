All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:02 AM

6952 Amigo Avenue

6952 Amigo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6952 Amigo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 4 bedroom, 4 bath beauty is just ten years old and ready for new renters to enjoy, it's over 2500 square feet of living space. From the souring ceilings in the living room to the large kitchen that opens to the family room, you will want to entertain family and friends here the whole year round. Property interior was just repainted, installed new carpet in the bedrooms and just built a brand new 7 foot tall fence out back. The large warm kitchen has beautiful solid wood cabinetry with granite counters, center island, and a wall oven in addition to the standing range. The family room opens to the rear patio and has an inviting fireplace. Separate laundry room upstairs near the bedrooms is a plus and the Master Suite is of generous size with adjacent trees offering a serene ambience out the second story windows. This home will impress you with it's ideal layout and tasteful finishes. If you're looking for an outstanding home with plenty of room, this is the one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6952 Amigo Avenue have any available units?
6952 Amigo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6952 Amigo Avenue have?
Some of 6952 Amigo Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6952 Amigo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6952 Amigo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6952 Amigo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6952 Amigo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6952 Amigo Avenue offer parking?
No, 6952 Amigo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6952 Amigo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6952 Amigo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6952 Amigo Avenue have a pool?
No, 6952 Amigo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6952 Amigo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6952 Amigo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6952 Amigo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6952 Amigo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
