6951 COZYCROFT Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms custom brick traditional home is beautifully located along the Los Angeles River. The home welcomes you with an impressive palm tree walkway leading you to a grandiose entry door. Inside features crown molding throughout the home, wood floors, solid wood kitchen cabinets with new countertops and glass backsplash. Master bedroom features ensuite bathroom with custom walk in shower and tile. Main living area features tons of natural light and Recessed LED lighting. Great family neighborhood! Don't miss this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. This home has great curb appeal with brick exterior and palm lined path and sits on approximately 7,534 square foot lot. So much room to expand!! The open floor plan and sliding glass doors really brings in the natural light. Recently remodeled kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms are just another highlight to this great starter home.