All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6951 COZYCROFT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6951 COZYCROFT Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

6951 COZYCROFT Avenue

6951 Cozycroft Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6951 Cozycroft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms custom brick traditional home is beautifully located along the Los Angeles River. The home welcomes you with an impressive palm tree walkway leading you to a grandiose entry door. Inside features crown molding throughout the home, wood floors, solid wood kitchen cabinets with new countertops and glass backsplash. Master bedroom features ensuite bathroom with custom walk in shower and tile. Main living area features tons of natural light and Recessed LED lighting. Great family neighborhood! Don't miss this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. This home has great curb appeal with brick exterior and palm lined path and sits on approximately 7,534 square foot lot. So much room to expand!! The open floor plan and sliding glass doors really brings in the natural light. Recently remodeled kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms are just another highlight to this great starter home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6951 COZYCROFT Avenue have any available units?
6951 COZYCROFT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6951 COZYCROFT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6951 COZYCROFT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6951 COZYCROFT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6951 COZYCROFT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6951 COZYCROFT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6951 COZYCROFT Avenue offers parking.
Does 6951 COZYCROFT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6951 COZYCROFT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6951 COZYCROFT Avenue have a pool?
No, 6951 COZYCROFT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6951 COZYCROFT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6951 COZYCROFT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6951 COZYCROFT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6951 COZYCROFT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6951 COZYCROFT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6951 COZYCROFT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College