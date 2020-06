Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils range

Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment in North Hollywood

2nd floor unit ; gated property

-The unit has been fully renovated with

New Plank-wood Flooring thru-out

Open Kitchen , gas stove

on-site laundry room

Proof of income must be 2.5 times the rent

No pets

No evictions



-Building amenities:

-Gated Parking

Gated Entry

-Laundry Facility on-site 24/7



*****For more information or to schedule an appointment please call

our office at (818)-981-1885.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4102890)