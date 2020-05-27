6931 Hazeltine Ave E

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Unit E Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous Townhouse, attached Garage, Washer Dryer - Property Id: 275459



Spacious townhouse condo with 2 car attached garage with direct access,

Pool, jacuzzi in the building, Wood flooring, Fireplace, Central AC/Heat, Washer dryer Included, Gas stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator also included, high ceilings, large walk-in closets, Jacuzzi tub in master bedroom, ceiling fans, will consider one small pet with additional deposit, one year minimum lease, water and trash included

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275459

Property Id 275459



(RLNE5763768)