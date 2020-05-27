All apartments in Los Angeles
6931 Hazeltine Ave E

6931 Hazeltine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6931 Hazeltine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unit E Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous Townhouse, attached Garage, Washer Dryer - Property Id: 275459

Spacious townhouse condo with 2 car attached garage with direct access,
Pool, jacuzzi in the building, Wood flooring, Fireplace, Central AC/Heat, Washer dryer Included, Gas stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator also included, high ceilings, large walk-in closets, Jacuzzi tub in master bedroom, ceiling fans, will consider one small pet with additional deposit, one year minimum lease, water and trash included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275459
Property Id 275459

(RLNE5763768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6931 Hazeltine Ave E have any available units?
6931 Hazeltine Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6931 Hazeltine Ave E have?
Some of 6931 Hazeltine Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6931 Hazeltine Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
6931 Hazeltine Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6931 Hazeltine Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6931 Hazeltine Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 6931 Hazeltine Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 6931 Hazeltine Ave E offers parking.
Does 6931 Hazeltine Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6931 Hazeltine Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6931 Hazeltine Ave E have a pool?
Yes, 6931 Hazeltine Ave E has a pool.
Does 6931 Hazeltine Ave E have accessible units?
No, 6931 Hazeltine Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 6931 Hazeltine Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6931 Hazeltine Ave E has units with dishwashers.

