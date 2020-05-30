6930 De Celis Place

Amenities
Stunning 3bdr 3bth Townhome - Property Id: 203193
Stunning 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome with attached 2 car garage in a Gated Community in the trendy Lake Balboa neighborhood. Swimming Pool and Jacuzzi, Patio and Balconies over looking tree lined streets. Walk to the lake and bird sanctuary. Spend a relaxing afternoon at the Japanese Garden. 405 Freeway, Orange line, Artisan Coffee shops and Restaurants are minutes away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203193
Property Id 203193
(RLNE5460488)