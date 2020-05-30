All apartments in Los Angeles

Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

6930 De Celis Place

6930 De Celis Place · No Longer Available
Location

6930 De Celis Place, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning 3bdr 3bth Townhome - Property Id: 203193

Stunning 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome with attached 2 car garage in a Gated Community in the trendy Lake Balboa neighborhood. Swimming Pool and Jacuzzi, Patio and Balconies over looking tree lined streets. Walk to the lake and bird sanctuary. Spend a relaxing afternoon at the Japanese Garden. 405 Freeway, Orange line, Artisan Coffee shops and Restaurants are minutes away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203193
Property Id 203193

(RLNE5460488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 De Celis Place have any available units?
6930 De Celis Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6930 De Celis Place have?
Some of 6930 De Celis Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 De Celis Place currently offering any rent specials?
6930 De Celis Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 De Celis Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6930 De Celis Place is pet friendly.
Does 6930 De Celis Place offer parking?
Yes, 6930 De Celis Place offers parking.
Does 6930 De Celis Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6930 De Celis Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 De Celis Place have a pool?
Yes, 6930 De Celis Place has a pool.
Does 6930 De Celis Place have accessible units?
No, 6930 De Celis Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 De Celis Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6930 De Celis Place has units with dishwashers.

