All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6930 Balboa Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6930 Balboa Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6930 Balboa Blvd

6930 Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6930 Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located near Lake Balboa and Woodley Park these homes are conveniently located nearby colleges such California State University, Northridge, Pierce College and LA Valley College. The property is adjacent to; 405 fwy/ 170 fwy / 101 fwy/ 5 fwy Reseda, Panorama City, Granada Hills. Each newly built homes has washer/dryers, Central A/C, and garage,. Renters insurance required. -$40 application fee -$2,000 deposit on approved credit -must provide copy of I.D. Appliances Included: Stainless steel appliances Refridgerator Dishwasher Microwave Washer and dryer Gas range stove.
.
Amenities: 2 car garage, Lush landscape, Professionally managed, Fully Remodeled Kitchens and Bathrooms, New Vanities, Hardwood floor, Stainless steel appliances, Air conditioning, Washer/dryer in unit, 1yr lease term/flexible available, Pet friendly, Marble countertops, Convenient multiple freeway access.
Parking: 2 car garage.
http://ismrem.com/2776/balboahomes-apartments-for-rent/van-nuys/91406/4-bed-3.5-bath

IT490118 - IT49IS2776

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 Balboa Blvd have any available units?
6930 Balboa Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6930 Balboa Blvd have?
Some of 6930 Balboa Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 Balboa Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6930 Balboa Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 Balboa Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6930 Balboa Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6930 Balboa Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6930 Balboa Blvd offers parking.
Does 6930 Balboa Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6930 Balboa Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 Balboa Blvd have a pool?
No, 6930 Balboa Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6930 Balboa Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6930 Balboa Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 Balboa Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6930 Balboa Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College