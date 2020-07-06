6930 Balboa Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located near Lake Balboa and Woodley Park these homes are conveniently located nearby colleges such California State University, Northridge, Pierce College and LA Valley College. The property is adjacent to; 405 fwy/ 170 fwy / 101 fwy/ 5 fwy Reseda, Panorama City, Granada Hills. Each newly built homes has washer/dryers, Central A/C, and garage,. Renters insurance required. -$40 application fee -$2,000 deposit on approved credit -must provide copy of I.D. Appliances Included: Stainless steel appliances Refridgerator Dishwasher Microwave Washer and dryer Gas range stove.

Amenities: 2 car garage, Lush landscape, Professionally managed, Fully Remodeled Kitchens and Bathrooms, New Vanities, Hardwood floor, Stainless steel appliances, Air conditioning, Washer/dryer in unit, 1yr lease term/flexible available, Pet friendly, Marble countertops, Convenient multiple freeway access.

Parking: 2 car garage.

