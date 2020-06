Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely remodeled house! - Located seconds away from the Topanga mall and The Village. The orange line is only minutes away! Newly remodeled kitchen and rooms (could be used as office spaces) with central ac unit. Spacious closets and HUGE LOT in the back that can be used for entertainment!

Contact Linda for viewing 626-756-7119



