6915 DE LONGPRE Avenue

Beautifully Remodeled Modern Apartment in the Heart of Hollywood. This cozy, bright and airy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has an open floor plan with hardwood floors & decorative fireplace. Enter the sun filled kitchen including a new stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave with plenty of cabinet space. The unit also has it's own private deck and yard which is perfect for outdoor dining or relaxing. There is a one car, gated, off street parking spot with direct access to the home. Available now for move in. Located in close proximity to the Hollywood Farmers Market, Metro Subway Stop and everything else Hollywood has to offer.