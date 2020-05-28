All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

6914 Viso Dr

6914 Viso Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6914 Viso Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to lease this tranquil home nestled in the Hollywood Hills! As you enter through the front door and descend down the staircase, you are welcomed by an open and bright space that serves as the living room, dining room and kitchen. The open concept on this level is an entertainer's dream! Located just off of the kitchen is a convenient half bathroom. Enjoy jaw-dropping views of the city off of any of the three balconies throughout the home! There is a guest bedroom with a full bathroom two levels down from the entry. The master bedroom is complete with a full bathroom and balcony and is located three levels down from the entry. This home is in a prime location whether you are looking for a night out in the city, or a day out in nature. Located only minutes away from nearby Hollywood attractions, but Viso Dr could not be more serene and peaceful. Get outside and enjoy the many surrounding walking trails in the neighborhood, as well as nearby Griffith Park. This location is truly the best of both worlds! There is an additional cost to lease the property furnished as shown in the photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6914 Viso Dr have any available units?
6914 Viso Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6914 Viso Dr have?
Some of 6914 Viso Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6914 Viso Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6914 Viso Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6914 Viso Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6914 Viso Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6914 Viso Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6914 Viso Dr offers parking.
Does 6914 Viso Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6914 Viso Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6914 Viso Dr have a pool?
No, 6914 Viso Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6914 Viso Dr have accessible units?
No, 6914 Viso Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6914 Viso Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6914 Viso Dr has units with dishwashers.

