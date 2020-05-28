6914 Viso Dr

Amenities

Don't miss your chance to lease this tranquil home nestled in the Hollywood Hills! As you enter through the front door and descend down the staircase, you are welcomed by an open and bright space that serves as the living room, dining room and kitchen. The open concept on this level is an entertainer's dream! Located just off of the kitchen is a convenient half bathroom. Enjoy jaw-dropping views of the city off of any of the three balconies throughout the home! There is a guest bedroom with a full bathroom two levels down from the entry. The master bedroom is complete with a full bathroom and balcony and is located three levels down from the entry. This home is in a prime location whether you are looking for a night out in the city, or a day out in nature. Located only minutes away from nearby Hollywood attractions, but Viso Dr could not be more serene and peaceful. Get outside and enjoy the many surrounding walking trails in the neighborhood, as well as nearby Griffith Park. This location is truly the best of both worlds! There is an additional cost to lease the property furnished as shown in the photos.