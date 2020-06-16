All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

6906 Garden Grove Avenue

6906 Garden Grove Avenue
Location

6906 Garden Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Lease Listing! What a cutey this home is! Best of Reseda! 3 flowing bedrooms plus 1 designer bath! This single level doll house has almost 1,200 SQ FT of designer charm! Front of home has custom brick hardscape walkway that leads to a step up and very expansive covered porch! Lovely spot to sit and view the peaceful and serene neighborhood! Low maintenance front yard, but yet lush and green with designer touches! Enter this lovely home and find sparkling hardwood flooring plus a dining area to entertain your family and/or guests! Custom window treatments plus smooth ceilings are enhanced by crown molding. Ceiling fans keep the home cool and fresh when you don't find the need to put on the Central A/C! The cook will delight in the updated kitchen with custom maple cabinets, granite counters,stainless steel appliances include double sink, and dishwasher. You will even find a side by side laundry area! Plenty of storage as well as triple mirrored wardrobe closets! Relaxing cozy fireplace adds such a nice touch! Stroll on out to the almost 6,800 SQ FT yard enhanced by a huge covered patio! Two car garage and so much more! Close to everything! Hurry as this leas is waiting for YOU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6906 Garden Grove Avenue have any available units?
6906 Garden Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6906 Garden Grove Avenue have?
Some of 6906 Garden Grove Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6906 Garden Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6906 Garden Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6906 Garden Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6906 Garden Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6906 Garden Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6906 Garden Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 6906 Garden Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6906 Garden Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6906 Garden Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 6906 Garden Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6906 Garden Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6906 Garden Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6906 Garden Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6906 Garden Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
