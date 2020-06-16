6906 Garden Grove Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

New Lease Listing! What a cutey this home is! Best of Reseda! 3 flowing bedrooms plus 1 designer bath! This single level doll house has almost 1,200 SQ FT of designer charm! Front of home has custom brick hardscape walkway that leads to a step up and very expansive covered porch! Lovely spot to sit and view the peaceful and serene neighborhood! Low maintenance front yard, but yet lush and green with designer touches! Enter this lovely home and find sparkling hardwood flooring plus a dining area to entertain your family and/or guests! Custom window treatments plus smooth ceilings are enhanced by crown molding. Ceiling fans keep the home cool and fresh when you don't find the need to put on the Central A/C! The cook will delight in the updated kitchen with custom maple cabinets, granite counters,stainless steel appliances include double sink, and dishwasher. You will even find a side by side laundry area! Plenty of storage as well as triple mirrored wardrobe closets! Relaxing cozy fireplace adds such a nice touch! Stroll on out to the almost 6,800 SQ FT yard enhanced by a huge covered patio! Two car garage and so much more! Close to everything! Hurry as this leas is waiting for YOU!