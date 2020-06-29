All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

6904 LOS TILOS Road

6904 Los Tilos Road · No Longer Available
Location

6904 Los Tilos Road, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Post & Beam perfection combines with epic city to ocean views to create an urban oasis high in Outpost Estates. A stone walkway & intimate patio are a precursor to the story that unfolds inside. Warm wood floors, vaulted ceilings and walls of glass showcases the classic beauty of the blended dining & living area with fireplace. A chef's kitchen is a mix of original and new with updated stainless steel appliances. Four bedrooms + 4 baths, including an open, yet private master suite, round out the living quarters, whilst built-in bookshelves add convenience. Private patios are the perfect spot to entertain or soak in the scenic vistas for moments of repose. 2 covered parking spaces, ductless AC system & powder room round out the perfect package! **Any prospective tenant shall independently at such tenant's option and discretion verify the square footage of the land and improvements before executing any lease agreement. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 LOS TILOS Road have any available units?
6904 LOS TILOS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6904 LOS TILOS Road have?
Some of 6904 LOS TILOS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 LOS TILOS Road currently offering any rent specials?
6904 LOS TILOS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 LOS TILOS Road pet-friendly?
No, 6904 LOS TILOS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6904 LOS TILOS Road offer parking?
Yes, 6904 LOS TILOS Road offers parking.
Does 6904 LOS TILOS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6904 LOS TILOS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 LOS TILOS Road have a pool?
No, 6904 LOS TILOS Road does not have a pool.
Does 6904 LOS TILOS Road have accessible units?
No, 6904 LOS TILOS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 LOS TILOS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6904 LOS TILOS Road has units with dishwashers.

