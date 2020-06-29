6904 LOS TILOS Road

Amenities

Post & Beam perfection combines with epic city to ocean views to create an urban oasis high in Outpost Estates. A stone walkway & intimate patio are a precursor to the story that unfolds inside. Warm wood floors, vaulted ceilings and walls of glass showcases the classic beauty of the blended dining & living area with fireplace. A chef's kitchen is a mix of original and new with updated stainless steel appliances. Four bedrooms + 4 baths, including an open, yet private master suite, round out the living quarters, whilst built-in bookshelves add convenience. Private patios are the perfect spot to entertain or soak in the scenic vistas for moments of repose. 2 covered parking spaces, ductless AC system & powder room round out the perfect package! **Any prospective tenant shall independently at such tenant's option and discretion verify the square footage of the land and improvements before executing any lease agreement. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!