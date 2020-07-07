All apartments in Los Angeles
6873 Franklin Ave
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

6873 Franklin Ave

6873 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6873 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/436b2e307c ---- PROPERTY FEATURES: Renovated property Gorgeous Pool Laundry on-site Owner pays electricity and gas. One Parking Space included UNIT FEATURES: Second Floor Unit Stainless Steel Appliances Custom lighting Air Conditioner New Vinyl flooring High Ceilings Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process. Please note photos may not be of exact unit available*Square footage is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing varies depending on unit available*Features may vary depending on unit*Renter to verify all information and inquiry about availability*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6873 Franklin Ave have any available units?
6873 Franklin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6873 Franklin Ave have?
Some of 6873 Franklin Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6873 Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6873 Franklin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6873 Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6873 Franklin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6873 Franklin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6873 Franklin Ave offers parking.
Does 6873 Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6873 Franklin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6873 Franklin Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6873 Franklin Ave has a pool.
Does 6873 Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 6873 Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6873 Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6873 Franklin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

