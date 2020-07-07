6873 Franklin Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/436b2e307c ---- PROPERTY FEATURES: Renovated property Gorgeous Pool Laundry on-site Owner pays electricity and gas. One Parking Space included UNIT FEATURES: Second Floor Unit Stainless Steel Appliances Custom lighting Air Conditioner New Vinyl flooring High Ceilings Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process. Please note photos may not be of exact unit available*Square footage is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing varies depending on unit available*Features may vary depending on unit*Renter to verify all information and inquiry about availability*