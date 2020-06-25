All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:16 AM

687 WASHINGTON Boulevard

687 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

687 Washington Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
**Available Immediately**Also available partially furnished**Striking architectural single family home in the highly sought after Venice/Marina corridor. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths plus loft/den and spectacular rooftop deck overlooking the stunning new Oxford Tidal Basin; walking distance to the beach, Venice Canals, Abbot Kinney and Marina. Spectacular open floor plan with 27 foot ceilings, newly refinished cement floors, gourmet kitchen w/ marble counters, European cabinetry & stainless appliances. 1st floor features guest bedroom with full bath and access to front patio, home to an avocado tree that fruits year round. 2nd floor features a huge master bedroom w/luxurious master bath featuring dual vanities & a separate shower and spa tub, 2nd bedroom with ensuite bath and a floating fireplace in the mezzanine office. 3rd floor includes rooftop deck for entertaining and enjoying epic sunsets. A truly unique, creative living experience in the ideal WELO location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 WASHINGTON Boulevard have any available units?
687 WASHINGTON Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 687 WASHINGTON Boulevard have?
Some of 687 WASHINGTON Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 687 WASHINGTON Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
687 WASHINGTON Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 WASHINGTON Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 687 WASHINGTON Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 687 WASHINGTON Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 687 WASHINGTON Boulevard offers parking.
Does 687 WASHINGTON Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 687 WASHINGTON Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 WASHINGTON Boulevard have a pool?
No, 687 WASHINGTON Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 687 WASHINGTON Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 687 WASHINGTON Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 687 WASHINGTON Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 687 WASHINGTON Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
