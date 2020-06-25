687 WASHINGTON Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

**Available Immediately**Also available partially furnished**Striking architectural single family home in the highly sought after Venice/Marina corridor. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths plus loft/den and spectacular rooftop deck overlooking the stunning new Oxford Tidal Basin; walking distance to the beach, Venice Canals, Abbot Kinney and Marina. Spectacular open floor plan with 27 foot ceilings, newly refinished cement floors, gourmet kitchen w/ marble counters, European cabinetry & stainless appliances. 1st floor features guest bedroom with full bath and access to front patio, home to an avocado tree that fruits year round. 2nd floor features a huge master bedroom w/luxurious master bath featuring dual vanities & a separate shower and spa tub, 2nd bedroom with ensuite bath and a floating fireplace in the mezzanine office. 3rd floor includes rooftop deck for entertaining and enjoying epic sunsets. A truly unique, creative living experience in the ideal WELO location.