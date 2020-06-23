All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6868 Pacific View Dr.

6868 Pacific View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6868 Pacific View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful One Bedroom (Furnished or Unfurnished) nestled up in the Hollywood Hills - Beautiful One Bedroom nestled up in the Hollywood Hills with impressive views of the mountains and direct View of the Hollywood Sign from the kitchen and outdoor garden. This Lower Unit of a charming duplex features Hardwood Floors, Upgraded HVAC for adjustable AC and Heat, plus additional Gas Heater in kitchen, Decorative-only Stone-facade fireplace, beautiful upgraded Recessed Lighting, Glass-enclosed Shower, Ample Closet/Rack and Shelving Space in bedroom. Full kitchen features granite countertops, terra cotta tile flooring, ample cabinet space, upgraded refrigerator and dishwasher, plus garbage disposal, and gas oven range/stove with overhead light/fan. One washer/dryer unit set shared with Upper Unit occupants in the exterior area of Upper Unit back patio. Intimate outdoor patio/garden area adjacent to Lower Unit surrounded by trees and greenery for limited shared use with Upper Unit occupants. Free residential on-street parking. Take a few flights of stairs to the front door of the unit for a very serene environment. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Tenant pays utilities.

Furnished Rate: $3400/month (excludes utilities) with a minimum of 6-month lease. Unfurnished Rate: $3000/month (excludes utilities) with a minimum of 1-year lease. Security Deposit: 2 months rent. For full and complete details, please inquire [MPM Contact Info here].

While set in a private serene hillside neighborhood surrounded by greenery and glimpses of wildlife, it is also conveniently and centrally located to the westside, central and valley side areas of town. Directly located within minutes by car of downtown Hollywood, Los Feliz/Silverlake, West Hollywood, Studio City, Toluca Lake and Burbank. Perfect for someone who wants a short simple work commute route to/from one of these areas or the studio campuses. Down the hill there is immediate access to the 101-FWY (5 min drive approx) southbound to downtown LA or northbound to catch 405-FWY to SaMo/Venice/ Brentwood/Westwood/West LA. 134-FWY is also short drive away (10 min approx.) to Glendale/Pasadena. Great local hiking options with tourist-quality city views off famed Mulholland Drive (approx. 12 min walk to Runyon Canyon), Lake Hollywood, or simple outdoor strolls.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4672153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6868 Pacific View Dr. have any available units?
6868 Pacific View Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6868 Pacific View Dr. have?
Some of 6868 Pacific View Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6868 Pacific View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6868 Pacific View Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6868 Pacific View Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6868 Pacific View Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6868 Pacific View Dr. offer parking?
No, 6868 Pacific View Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6868 Pacific View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6868 Pacific View Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6868 Pacific View Dr. have a pool?
No, 6868 Pacific View Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6868 Pacific View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6868 Pacific View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6868 Pacific View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6868 Pacific View Dr. has units with dishwashers.
