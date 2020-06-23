6868 Pacific View Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful One Bedroom (Furnished or Unfurnished) nestled up in the Hollywood Hills - Beautiful One Bedroom nestled up in the Hollywood Hills with impressive views of the mountains and direct View of the Hollywood Sign from the kitchen and outdoor garden. This Lower Unit of a charming duplex features Hardwood Floors, Upgraded HVAC for adjustable AC and Heat, plus additional Gas Heater in kitchen, Decorative-only Stone-facade fireplace, beautiful upgraded Recessed Lighting, Glass-enclosed Shower, Ample Closet/Rack and Shelving Space in bedroom. Full kitchen features granite countertops, terra cotta tile flooring, ample cabinet space, upgraded refrigerator and dishwasher, plus garbage disposal, and gas oven range/stove with overhead light/fan. One washer/dryer unit set shared with Upper Unit occupants in the exterior area of Upper Unit back patio. Intimate outdoor patio/garden area adjacent to Lower Unit surrounded by trees and greenery for limited shared use with Upper Unit occupants. Free residential on-street parking. Take a few flights of stairs to the front door of the unit for a very serene environment. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Tenant pays utilities.



Furnished Rate: $3400/month (excludes utilities) with a minimum of 6-month lease. Unfurnished Rate: $3000/month (excludes utilities) with a minimum of 1-year lease. Security Deposit: 2 months rent. For full and complete details, please inquire [MPM Contact Info here].



While set in a private serene hillside neighborhood surrounded by greenery and glimpses of wildlife, it is also conveniently and centrally located to the westside, central and valley side areas of town. Directly located within minutes by car of downtown Hollywood, Los Feliz/Silverlake, West Hollywood, Studio City, Toluca Lake and Burbank. Perfect for someone who wants a short simple work commute route to/from one of these areas or the studio campuses. Down the hill there is immediate access to the 101-FWY (5 min drive approx) southbound to downtown LA or northbound to catch 405-FWY to SaMo/Venice/ Brentwood/Westwood/West LA. 134-FWY is also short drive away (10 min approx.) to Glendale/Pasadena. Great local hiking options with tourist-quality city views off famed Mulholland Drive (approx. 12 min walk to Runyon Canyon), Lake Hollywood, or simple outdoor strolls.



No Pets Allowed



