Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

685 New Hampshire Ave

685 North New Hampshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

685 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,990* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,290* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,390* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,640/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 12% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Koreatown. Close to Downtown, Hollywood, and Central LA, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (id 13)

Key features

-Designer and custom made furniture
-Full kitchen equipment
-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels
-Wide-screen TV, wifi speaker, coffee maker
-In-unit washer & dryer

Support & Services

-Access to our mobile app
-Maintenance
-Cleaning and laundry on demand
-Bills Handling

Building

-Sundeck
-Swimming Pool
-Fitness Center
-Hot tub
-Bike Storage
-Business Center
-Parking garage
-Pet-friendly

Location & POI Distance

This lovely furnished rental is located in Koreatown, a trendy LA neighborhood with amazing proximity and much to offer. With a central location, Hollywood, Mid-Wilshire, and DTLA are only 15 mins away. Koreatown has transformed to a co-mingling, vibrant city of diverse easy going professionals. You certainly wont have trouble finding a bite to eat or a place to relax at the end of the evening with hip bars and restaurants in the neighborhood. The areas multiple Metro stops makes hopping between Koreatowns attractions all the easier from Western to Vermont, and Beverly to Olympic. The apartment is only 2 minutes walk away from Vermont / 7th Station.

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 New Hampshire Ave have any available units?
685 New Hampshire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 685 New Hampshire Ave have?
Some of 685 New Hampshire Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 New Hampshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
685 New Hampshire Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 New Hampshire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 685 New Hampshire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 685 New Hampshire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 685 New Hampshire Ave does offer parking.
Does 685 New Hampshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 685 New Hampshire Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 New Hampshire Ave have a pool?
Yes, 685 New Hampshire Ave has a pool.
Does 685 New Hampshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 685 New Hampshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 685 New Hampshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 685 New Hampshire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
