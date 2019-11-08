685 New Hampshire Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage gym pool business center

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,990* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,290* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,390* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,640/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 12% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Koreatown. Close to Downtown, Hollywood, and Central LA, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (id 13)



Key features



-Designer and custom made furniture

-Full kitchen equipment

-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels

-Wide-screen TV, wifi speaker, coffee maker

-In-unit washer & dryer



Support & Services



-Access to our mobile app

-Maintenance

-Cleaning and laundry on demand

-Bills Handling



Building



-Sundeck

-Swimming Pool

-Fitness Center

-Hot tub

-Bike Storage

-Business Center

-Parking garage

-Pet-friendly



Location & POI Distance



This lovely furnished rental is located in Koreatown, a trendy LA neighborhood with amazing proximity and much to offer. With a central location, Hollywood, Mid-Wilshire, and DTLA are only 15 mins away. Koreatown has transformed to a co-mingling, vibrant city of diverse easy going professionals. You certainly wont have trouble finding a bite to eat or a place to relax at the end of the evening with hip bars and restaurants in the neighborhood. The areas multiple Metro stops makes hopping between Koreatowns attractions all the easier from Western to Vermont, and Beverly to Olympic. The apartment is only 2 minutes walk away from Vermont / 7th Station.



Building amenities may have an extra cost.