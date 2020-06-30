683 South MCCADDEN Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

GATED and PRIVATE 5 bedroom, 3 Bath elegant Hancock Park home on approx. 10,500 sf lot and 3500 sf of living space. Formal entry, large bright Living Room with lots of windows and decorative Fireplace, newly renovated kitchen with white cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances and new counter tops. Formal dining room, four spacious bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom down. New central air/heat, recessed lighting throughout, sun room, breakfast room, laundry room with washer/dryer, freshly painted interior, tile and wood floors throughout. Close proximity to Marlbourough middle school, Third Street elementary, shops and restaurants. Also available for commercial office space