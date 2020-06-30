All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 683 South MCCADDEN Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
683 South MCCADDEN Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

683 South MCCADDEN Place

683 S McCadden Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

683 S McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
GATED and PRIVATE 5 bedroom, 3 Bath elegant Hancock Park home on approx. 10,500 sf lot and 3500 sf of living space. Formal entry, large bright Living Room with lots of windows and decorative Fireplace, newly renovated kitchen with white cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances and new counter tops. Formal dining room, four spacious bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom down. New central air/heat, recessed lighting throughout, sun room, breakfast room, laundry room with washer/dryer, freshly painted interior, tile and wood floors throughout. Close proximity to Marlbourough middle school, Third Street elementary, shops and restaurants. Also available for commercial office space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 683 South MCCADDEN Place have any available units?
683 South MCCADDEN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 683 South MCCADDEN Place have?
Some of 683 South MCCADDEN Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 683 South MCCADDEN Place currently offering any rent specials?
683 South MCCADDEN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 683 South MCCADDEN Place pet-friendly?
No, 683 South MCCADDEN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 683 South MCCADDEN Place offer parking?
Yes, 683 South MCCADDEN Place offers parking.
Does 683 South MCCADDEN Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 683 South MCCADDEN Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 683 South MCCADDEN Place have a pool?
No, 683 South MCCADDEN Place does not have a pool.
Does 683 South MCCADDEN Place have accessible units?
No, 683 South MCCADDEN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 683 South MCCADDEN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 683 South MCCADDEN Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College