6811 North Farralone Avenue

Charming, 2 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms duplex in the quiet neighborhood of Canoga Park in Los Angeles.



The bright and lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood on the first floor, tile bathroom floors, and carpeted stairs and upper floor. The cute open-plan kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawer storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator and oven/range. The spacious bedrooms are perfect to unwind for a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have shower and bathtub combos with a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks topped by mirrors, and functional toilets. For climate control, ceiling fans, centralized air conditioning, and electric heating are installed.



The exterior features a fenced yard - perfect for outdoor activities or outdoor dining with friends and family. A gym or fitness center is close to the property. Located outside the property are the coin-operated washer/dryer. On-street parking is available. No pets are permitted on the premises. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, gas, and trash.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fYi4zmwQCeA



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Shadow Ranch Park, Shoup Park, Warner Center Park, and Quimby Park



Bus lines:

165 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile

150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

245 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

162 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile



No Pets Allowed



