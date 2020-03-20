All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6811 North Farralone Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6811 North Farralone Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

6811 North Farralone Avenue

6811 Farralone Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6811 Farralone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Charming, 2 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms duplex in the quiet neighborhood of Canoga Park in Los Angeles.

The bright and lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood on the first floor, tile bathroom floors, and carpeted stairs and upper floor. The cute open-plan kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawer storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator and oven/range. The spacious bedrooms are perfect to unwind for a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have shower and bathtub combos with a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks topped by mirrors, and functional toilets. For climate control, ceiling fans, centralized air conditioning, and electric heating are installed.

The exterior features a fenced yard - perfect for outdoor activities or outdoor dining with friends and family. A gym or fitness center is close to the property. Located outside the property are the coin-operated washer/dryer. On-street parking is available. No pets are permitted on the premises. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, gas, and trash.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fYi4zmwQCeA

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Shadow Ranch Park, Shoup Park, Warner Center Park, and Quimby Park

Bus lines:
165 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
245 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
162 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5416883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 North Farralone Avenue have any available units?
6811 North Farralone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6811 North Farralone Avenue have?
Some of 6811 North Farralone Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6811 North Farralone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6811 North Farralone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 North Farralone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6811 North Farralone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6811 North Farralone Avenue offer parking?
No, 6811 North Farralone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6811 North Farralone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6811 North Farralone Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 North Farralone Avenue have a pool?
No, 6811 North Farralone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6811 North Farralone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6811 North Farralone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 North Farralone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6811 North Farralone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College