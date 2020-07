Amenities

This cozy, 3 bedroom, one bathroom home is located on a corner lot in Westchester and across the street from a golf course. Modern features of the home include white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, wood flooring, central A/C and heat and a private backyard. Pets are welcome! Convenient location and adjacent to Playa del Rey, Silicon Beach, and LMU. Garage is not included in the lease of the home. The home has a driveway and plenty of street parking.