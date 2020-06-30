6758 Tyrone Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

All new, beautiful remodeling ! Centrally located in the heart of the Valley. Beautifully, tastefully remodeled in contemporary style, airy and plenty of light! House with HUGE GATED yard, fruit trees, gated parking, 3 bedroom and 2 bath and laundry area. Open living room to dining room with fireplace, distressed laminated floors, new gallery kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances and designer tiled floor, new AC/heating (energy saver) and fans in rooms. Laundry is inside, in a separate area and has stackable new washer/dryer. Parking is in the back, gated carport (no garage).



(RLNE5333886)