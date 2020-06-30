All apartments in Los Angeles
6758 Tyrone Ave
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

6758 Tyrone Ave

6758 Tyrone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6758 Tyrone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
All new, beautiful remodeling ! Centrally located in the heart of the Valley. Beautifully, tastefully remodeled in contemporary style, airy and plenty of light! House with HUGE GATED yard, fruit trees, gated parking, 3 bedroom and 2 bath and laundry area. Open living room to dining room with fireplace, distressed laminated floors, new gallery kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances and designer tiled floor, new AC/heating (energy saver) and fans in rooms. Laundry is inside, in a separate area and has stackable new washer/dryer. Parking is in the back, gated carport (no garage).

(RLNE5333886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6758 Tyrone Ave have any available units?
6758 Tyrone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6758 Tyrone Ave have?
Some of 6758 Tyrone Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6758 Tyrone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6758 Tyrone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6758 Tyrone Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6758 Tyrone Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6758 Tyrone Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6758 Tyrone Ave offers parking.
Does 6758 Tyrone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6758 Tyrone Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6758 Tyrone Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6758 Tyrone Ave has a pool.
Does 6758 Tyrone Ave have accessible units?
No, 6758 Tyrone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6758 Tyrone Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6758 Tyrone Ave has units with dishwashers.

