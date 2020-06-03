All apartments in Los Angeles
6744 Mulholland Drive
Last updated January 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

6744 Mulholland Drive

6744 Mulholland Drive · (818) 974-5776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6744 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Location, Location, Location! Hollywood Sign and City views! Minutes from Universal Studios. Fantastic 2 Bed 1 Bath Hollywood Hills View home located on iconic Mulholland Dr. available furnished for a 12 month term lease. Includes washer/dryer and plenty of parking space along the private driveway. Conveniently located near the Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood walk of fame, shopping, restaurants and the best this city has to offer. Also available for lease at an additional cost the newly constructed ADU unit perfect for a home office and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6744 Mulholland Drive have any available units?
6744 Mulholland Drive has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6744 Mulholland Drive have?
Some of 6744 Mulholland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6744 Mulholland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6744 Mulholland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6744 Mulholland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6744 Mulholland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6744 Mulholland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6744 Mulholland Drive does offer parking.
Does 6744 Mulholland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6744 Mulholland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6744 Mulholland Drive have a pool?
No, 6744 Mulholland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6744 Mulholland Drive have accessible units?
No, 6744 Mulholland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6744 Mulholland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6744 Mulholland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
