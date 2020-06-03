6744 Mulholland Drive

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Hollywood Sign and City views! Minutes from Universal Studios. Fantastic 2 Bed 1 Bath Hollywood Hills View home located on iconic Mulholland Dr. available furnished for a 12 month term lease. Includes washer/dryer and plenty of parking space along the private driveway. Conveniently located near the Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood walk of fame, shopping, restaurants and the best this city has to offer. Also available for lease at an additional cost the newly constructed ADU unit perfect for a home office and so much more.