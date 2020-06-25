6736 HILLPARK Drive

Amenities

Large 1 Bedroom + Den in the highly sought-after Highlands resort-like community. This gorgeous condo features all stainless steel appliances, open concept living area, tons of storage space, recessed lighting, a bonus den/office space, and balcony overlooking the Hollywood Hills. The spacious bedroom has large customized closets with built-ins and the bathroom features a separate bathtub and shower. There are no shared walls - so if you're looking for a private and serene place to live, this is it! Turn the den into a dining room, office area, or even a second bedroom area. The washer/dryer is right outside of the unit, making it super convenient, and the unit has Central AC and heat. Building amenities include: 2 swimming pools, spa, tennis courts, gym, 4 saunas, plenty of parking & recreation room. Great neighborhood near restaurants, transportation, studios, and The Hollywood Bowl. Owner requires good credit (no bankruptcies) and 3x income for approval.