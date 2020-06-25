All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

6736 HILLPARK Drive

6736 Hillpark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6736 Hillpark Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Large 1 Bedroom + Den in the highly sought-after Highlands resort-like community. This gorgeous condo features all stainless steel appliances, open concept living area, tons of storage space, recessed lighting, a bonus den/office space, and balcony overlooking the Hollywood Hills. The spacious bedroom has large customized closets with built-ins and the bathroom features a separate bathtub and shower. There are no shared walls - so if you're looking for a private and serene place to live, this is it! Turn the den into a dining room, office area, or even a second bedroom area. The washer/dryer is right outside of the unit, making it super convenient, and the unit has Central AC and heat. Building amenities include: 2 swimming pools, spa, tennis courts, gym, 4 saunas, plenty of parking & recreation room. Great neighborhood near restaurants, transportation, studios, and The Hollywood Bowl. Owner requires good credit (no bankruptcies) and 3x income for approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6736 HILLPARK Drive have any available units?
6736 HILLPARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6736 HILLPARK Drive have?
Some of 6736 HILLPARK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6736 HILLPARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6736 HILLPARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6736 HILLPARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6736 HILLPARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6736 HILLPARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6736 HILLPARK Drive offers parking.
Does 6736 HILLPARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6736 HILLPARK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6736 HILLPARK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6736 HILLPARK Drive has a pool.
Does 6736 HILLPARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 6736 HILLPARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6736 HILLPARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6736 HILLPARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
