6736 HILLPARK Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Live in luxury! This 1-bedroom condo includes an additional den that can be easily used as an office or second living area. No expense has been spared to bring together this designer space offering the finest finishes, and one of the rarest layouts in the building. This desirable property is light-filled and has views of lush greenery and a spacious balcony. Features include high ceilings, stainless steel appliances (including fridge), custom closets built-ins, remote-control lighting, and NEST thermostat. The Highlands is one of the most sought-after living communities in Hollywood. Residents enjoy amenities such as 2 pools, spa, tennis courts, recreation room, private storage, and gym. One of the best locations of Los Angeles near restaurants, transportation, and entertainment.