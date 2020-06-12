All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
6736 HILLPARK Drive
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:23 AM

6736 HILLPARK Drive

6736 W Hillpark Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6736 W Hillpark Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Live in luxury! This 1-bedroom condo includes an additional den that can be easily used as an office or second living area. No expense has been spared to bring together this designer space offering the finest finishes, and one of the rarest layouts in the building. This desirable property is light-filled and has views of lush greenery and a spacious balcony. Features include high ceilings, stainless steel appliances (including fridge), custom closets built-ins, remote-control lighting, and NEST thermostat. The Highlands is one of the most sought-after living communities in Hollywood. Residents enjoy amenities such as 2 pools, spa, tennis courts, recreation room, private storage, and gym. One of the best locations of Los Angeles near restaurants, transportation, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6736 HILLPARK Drive have any available units?
6736 HILLPARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6736 HILLPARK Drive have?
Some of 6736 HILLPARK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6736 HILLPARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6736 HILLPARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6736 HILLPARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6736 HILLPARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6736 HILLPARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6736 HILLPARK Drive offers parking.
Does 6736 HILLPARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6736 HILLPARK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6736 HILLPARK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6736 HILLPARK Drive has a pool.
Does 6736 HILLPARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 6736 HILLPARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6736 HILLPARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6736 HILLPARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
