6736 Greenbush Ave B

Amenities
Unit B Available 08/01/20 6736 Greenbush Ave - Property Id: 322624
Step inside this newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1.25 bath unit located in the heart of Valley Glen. Conveniently located just minutes from LA Valley College. Features an open concept living area with brand new kitchen, new appliances and updated bathrooms. Recessed lights throughout and lots of storage space under the stairs. The light and bright bedrooms are sized generously and feature vaulted ceilings. Newer central air and heat, plus your rent includes water, power, gas and laundry facilities on-site at no extra charge. This unit is ready to move-in!
Click below for a virtual tour:
https://tinyurl.com/GreenbushRental
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6736-greenbush-ave-valley-glen-ca-unit-b/322624
Property Id 322624
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5963877)