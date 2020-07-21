6736 Greenbush Ave B

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Unit B Available 08/01/20 6736 Greenbush Ave - Property Id: 322624



Step inside this newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1.25 bath unit located in the heart of Valley Glen. Conveniently located just minutes from LA Valley College. Features an open concept living area with brand new kitchen, new appliances and updated bathrooms. Recessed lights throughout and lots of storage space under the stairs. The light and bright bedrooms are sized generously and feature vaulted ceilings. Newer central air and heat, plus your rent includes water, power, gas and laundry facilities on-site at no extra charge. This unit is ready to move-in!



Click below for a virtual tour:

https://tinyurl.com/GreenbushRental

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6736-greenbush-ave-valley-glen-ca-unit-b/322624

Property Id 322624



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5963877)