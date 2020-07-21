All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6736 Greenbush Ave B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6736 Greenbush Ave B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

6736 Greenbush Ave B

6736 Greenbush Avenue · (818) 445-5753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

6736 Greenbush Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit B Available 08/01/20 6736 Greenbush Ave - Property Id: 322624

Step inside this newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1.25 bath unit located in the heart of Valley Glen. Conveniently located just minutes from LA Valley College. Features an open concept living area with brand new kitchen, new appliances and updated bathrooms. Recessed lights throughout and lots of storage space under the stairs. The light and bright bedrooms are sized generously and feature vaulted ceilings. Newer central air and heat, plus your rent includes water, power, gas and laundry facilities on-site at no extra charge. This unit is ready to move-in!

Click below for a virtual tour:
https://tinyurl.com/GreenbushRental
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6736-greenbush-ave-valley-glen-ca-unit-b/322624
Property Id 322624

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5963877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6736 Greenbush Ave B have any available units?
6736 Greenbush Ave B has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6736 Greenbush Ave B have?
Some of 6736 Greenbush Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6736 Greenbush Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
6736 Greenbush Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6736 Greenbush Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 6736 Greenbush Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6736 Greenbush Ave B offer parking?
No, 6736 Greenbush Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 6736 Greenbush Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6736 Greenbush Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6736 Greenbush Ave B have a pool?
No, 6736 Greenbush Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 6736 Greenbush Ave B have accessible units?
No, 6736 Greenbush Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 6736 Greenbush Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6736 Greenbush Ave B has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6736 Greenbush Ave B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity