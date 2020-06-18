All apartments in Los Angeles
6732 Irvine Avenue

6732 Irvine Avenue · (310) 750-4885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6732 Irvine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,696

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Move in Special: Call For Details
- Monthly rental rate reflects concession equal to one month free of $2,995 divided over a period of 10-months of the 1-year agreement.

- Address: 6732 Irvine Avenue, North Hollywood, CA 91606

- Rent: $2,696 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,400
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Approx: 1,300 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Downstairs Unit
- Stainless Appliances (Fridge Not Warranted)
- Quarts Counter-Tops
- Recessed Lighting
- Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Fresh Paint
- Dual Pane Windows
- Laundry in Unit (Washer & Dryer Not Warranted)
- Tank-less Water Heater
- Central A/C & Heat
- 2 Parking Space Included
- Utilities included: None
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6732 Irvine Avenue have any available units?
6732 Irvine Avenue has a unit available for $2,696 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6732 Irvine Avenue have?
Some of 6732 Irvine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6732 Irvine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6732 Irvine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6732 Irvine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6732 Irvine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6732 Irvine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6732 Irvine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6732 Irvine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6732 Irvine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6732 Irvine Avenue have a pool?
No, 6732 Irvine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6732 Irvine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6732 Irvine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6732 Irvine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6732 Irvine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
