Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
- Move in Special: Call For Details
- Monthly rental rate reflects concession equal to one month free of $2,995 divided over a period of 10-months of the 1-year agreement.
- Address: 6732 Irvine Avenue, North Hollywood, CA 91606
- Rent: $2,696 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,400
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Approx: 1,300 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Downstairs Unit
- Stainless Appliances (Fridge Not Warranted)
- Quarts Counter-Tops
- Recessed Lighting
- Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Fresh Paint
- Dual Pane Windows
- Laundry in Unit (Washer & Dryer Not Warranted)
- Tank-less Water Heater
- Central A/C & Heat
- 2 Parking Space Included
- Utilities included: None
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.