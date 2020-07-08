6732 Delco Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home near Warner Center - First Time Rental! Real hardwood flooring, new carpet. Recessed lighting throughout, immaculately cared for home. Detached 2 car garage with Washer & Dryer hookups. Backyard with covered patio, gardener services included. Conveniently located close to shopping, parks, and highly ranked Superior Street Elementary School. Strong Credit and income required. Pets will considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.



