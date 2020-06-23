All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6728 HILLPARK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6728 HILLPARK Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6728 HILLPARK Drive

6728 Hillpark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6728 Hillpark Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Spacious 1-bedroom condominium situated within The Highlands resort-style community. This 4th-floor unit is one you can truly call home. Condo features a renovated spa-like bathroom, private balcony, central AC/heat (brand new), plenty of closet/storage space, separate dining room, new carpet throughout and an abundant amount of natural lighting. The large upgraded kitchen with pantry, granite countertops & designer cabinets has been meticulously cared for. Unit is offered partially furnished as pictured. Building amenities include 2 swimming pools, spa, tennis courts, fitness rooms, 4 saunas and a recreation room-all included in the lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6728 HILLPARK Drive have any available units?
6728 HILLPARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6728 HILLPARK Drive have?
Some of 6728 HILLPARK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6728 HILLPARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6728 HILLPARK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6728 HILLPARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6728 HILLPARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6728 HILLPARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6728 HILLPARK Drive does offer parking.
Does 6728 HILLPARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6728 HILLPARK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6728 HILLPARK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6728 HILLPARK Drive has a pool.
Does 6728 HILLPARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 6728 HILLPARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6728 HILLPARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6728 HILLPARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College