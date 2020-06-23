6728 HILLPARK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Spacious 1-bedroom condominium situated within The Highlands resort-style community. This 4th-floor unit is one you can truly call home. Condo features a renovated spa-like bathroom, private balcony, central AC/heat (brand new), plenty of closet/storage space, separate dining room, new carpet throughout and an abundant amount of natural lighting. The large upgraded kitchen with pantry, granite countertops & designer cabinets has been meticulously cared for. Unit is offered partially furnished as pictured. Building amenities include 2 swimming pools, spa, tennis courts, fitness rooms, 4 saunas and a recreation room-all included in the lease price.