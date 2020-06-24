6724 Jumilla Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Winnetka 3+2 Redone In and Out - Stunning 3+2 in great area of Winnetka. Wood floors throughout, redone gourmet kitchen with loads of counter and cabinet space that overlooks step-down family room. Master suite with private bath, heated floors, & jacuzzi tub,walk in closet laundry inside near bedrooms, smooth ceilings, custom lighting, small office off master with desk, drawers, and shelves. Light and bright interior that feels like 2,000 sqft. Rear yard boasts huge yard with grassy play area, covered patio, large shade trees, orange tree, grape vines, fig trees, and detached garage.



(RLNE3434918)