All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6724 Jumilla Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6724 Jumilla Ave
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:18 AM

6724 Jumilla Ave

6724 N Jumilla Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6724 N Jumilla Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Winnetka 3+2 Redone In and Out - Stunning 3+2 in great area of Winnetka. Wood floors throughout, redone gourmet kitchen with loads of counter and cabinet space that overlooks step-down family room. Master suite with private bath, heated floors, & jacuzzi tub,walk in closet laundry inside near bedrooms, smooth ceilings, custom lighting, small office off master with desk, drawers, and shelves. Light and bright interior that feels like 2,000 sqft. Rear yard boasts huge yard with grassy play area, covered patio, large shade trees, orange tree, grape vines, fig trees, and detached garage.

(RLNE3434918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 Jumilla Ave have any available units?
6724 Jumilla Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6724 Jumilla Ave have?
Some of 6724 Jumilla Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 Jumilla Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6724 Jumilla Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 Jumilla Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6724 Jumilla Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6724 Jumilla Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6724 Jumilla Ave offers parking.
Does 6724 Jumilla Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6724 Jumilla Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 Jumilla Ave have a pool?
No, 6724 Jumilla Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6724 Jumilla Ave have accessible units?
No, 6724 Jumilla Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 Jumilla Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6724 Jumilla Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College