Los Angeles, CA
6716 COLGATE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6716 COLGATE Avenue

6716 Colgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6716 Colgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This cozy single-family home is nestled in the tree-lined Beverly Grove neighborhood (between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills) just minutes away from the top dining, shopping, and cultural experiences of the Beverly Center. The home is set back to create a light and airy atmosphere throughout. The house features three bedrooms, including one that opens onto the outdoor swimming pool patio and two updated baths with tiled floors and glass shower doors. A recently renovated gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinets and counter space as well as a gas range and butler's pantry makes for easy entertaining. There is a two-car garage as well as an additional driveway to fit two additional cars off-street. A great rental consideration in a top-LA neighborhood; this will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 COLGATE Avenue have any available units?
6716 COLGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 COLGATE Avenue have?
Some of 6716 COLGATE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 COLGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6716 COLGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 COLGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6716 COLGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6716 COLGATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6716 COLGATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6716 COLGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6716 COLGATE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 COLGATE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6716 COLGATE Avenue has a pool.
Does 6716 COLGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6716 COLGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 COLGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6716 COLGATE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

