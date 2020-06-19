6716 COLGATE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This cozy single-family home is nestled in the tree-lined Beverly Grove neighborhood (between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills) just minutes away from the top dining, shopping, and cultural experiences of the Beverly Center. The home is set back to create a light and airy atmosphere throughout. The house features three bedrooms, including one that opens onto the outdoor swimming pool patio and two updated baths with tiled floors and glass shower doors. A recently renovated gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinets and counter space as well as a gas range and butler's pantry makes for easy entertaining. There is a two-car garage as well as an additional driveway to fit two additional cars off-street. A great rental consideration in a top-LA neighborhood; this will not last!