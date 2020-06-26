All apartments in Los Angeles
6711 West 87TH Place
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:58 PM

6711 West 87TH Place

6711 West 87th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6711 West 87th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nestled in the Emerson Manor area of Westchester, this three bedroom, one bathroom charming home awaits you. Enter into the front door and be greeted by a sun-filled open living room with a wood-burning fireplace and dining room. The upgraded kitchen boasts all stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops, subway tiles, and ample cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout lead you to each of the three bedrooms and to a remodeled full bathroom. In addition, the home has a laundry room off the kitchen and a detached 2-car garage adjacent to the spacious backyard. This property is located near Loyola Marymount University, Westchester golf course, the 405 freeway, Los Angeles Airport and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6711 West 87TH Place have any available units?
6711 West 87TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6711 West 87TH Place have?
Some of 6711 West 87TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6711 West 87TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6711 West 87TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6711 West 87TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6711 West 87TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6711 West 87TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 6711 West 87TH Place offers parking.
Does 6711 West 87TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6711 West 87TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6711 West 87TH Place have a pool?
No, 6711 West 87TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 6711 West 87TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6711 West 87TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6711 West 87TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6711 West 87TH Place has units with dishwashers.
