6711 West 87TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nestled in the Emerson Manor area of Westchester, this three bedroom, one bathroom charming home awaits you. Enter into the front door and be greeted by a sun-filled open living room with a wood-burning fireplace and dining room. The upgraded kitchen boasts all stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops, subway tiles, and ample cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout lead you to each of the three bedrooms and to a remodeled full bathroom. In addition, the home has a laundry room off the kitchen and a detached 2-car garage adjacent to the spacious backyard. This property is located near Loyola Marymount University, Westchester golf course, the 405 freeway, Los Angeles Airport and more!