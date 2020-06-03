671 W 26th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking guest suite

Glorious!... Breathtaking!... Jaw-Dropping!



These are just a few of the words that will come to mind as you step into this huge, 2,616 square foot, custom built, one-of-a-kind, free-standing Executive Town House-- a with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, plus office/den/study or music room, and no common walls.



Enjoy jaw-dropping panoramic views from both levels and from almost every room in the house, and entertain to your heart's content in the spacious great room with gleaming hardwood floors, gas or wood burning fireplace, and dramatic 180-degree views with the Pacific Ocean, Los Angeles Harbor, Angel's Gate Lighthouse and the Orange County coastline all the way to Dana Point in the foreground, and with downtown Los Angeles framed by the Santa Monica and San Bernardino Mountains to the distant north, and Camelback Mountain to south.



The harbor and ocean views are ever-changing with the activity of cruise ships, container ships, sailboats and other vessels coming and going, and all this comes to glorious life with the city lights at night.



The gourmet kitchen with its island and second sink is open to the Great Room/Living Room, and there are large balconies on each level to enjoy the fabulous views and ocean breeze; the spacious main living level balcony offers a gas connection for the barbecue, a wet bar with sink, and a pass-through window into the dining room.



The main living level also has a den, study, office or music room (or possibly even a 4th bedroom), and the whole house is wired for sound, with several built-in speakers already in place.



With 3 bedrooms on the lower level, all en-suite, one of the bedrooms has its own private entrance and a private deck with views, making it perfect for a Nanny-flat, Mother-in-Law unit or guest suite.



This stand-alone Town House is a quiet, private rear unit in a meticulously maintained triplex, secured with a remote-controlled entry gate, leading to ground-level parking that is shared with two other units on the lot.



Located on the eastern slope of the Palos Verdes Peninsula in San Pedro's desirable Point Fermin area, the home is close to Point Fermin Park with its picturesque 1874 historic Lighthouse and spectacular cliffs rising from the ocean, with scenic walking paths throughout the park and continuing along the majestic bluffs. Also nearby is Angels Gate Park, with its Korean Friendship Bell housed in a pagoda-style structure that was given to the United States by the people of South Korea in recognition of our Bicentennial in 1976, prominently placed on a beautiful knoll and surrounded by a 270-degree unobstructed awe-inspiring ocean view.



Cabrillo Beach is only blocks away, with its calm inner beach located just inside the Harbor's breakwater, and its outer beach with pounding surf, popular for windsurfing, only yards away, just outside the breakwater. Cabrillo Marina is also nearby.



While all of this may seem like a distant resort getaway location, it's just minutes from freeway access to all the South Bay and Greater Los Angeles.

Minimum Lease is 1-year, but the Owner would welcome a multi-year Lease. This is your rare opportunity to make this exquisite, one-of-a-kind Executive Town House your new home! Call Land's End Properties at (310) 833-RENT to schedule your private showing today!