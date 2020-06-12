6707 Fair Ave

Amenities

NoHo Private Bunglalow



This place is designed to facilitate you in your daily activities without limit. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a wine bottle cooler, and a cozy dining bar with mood-setting pendants overhead. There's an in-unit washer/dryer nearby. The bathroom features LCD mirrors with dual sinks and lacquered cabinet, and a spacious shower. The bedroom is actually TWO rooms; turn one into a generous closet, office, or sitting room. Farmhouse doors inside and commercial-grade locks outside ensure privacy and security. Take a stroll in the backyard, shake oranges and pick pecans from the trees. Enjoy pastimes on the deck. Repose in the hot tub, and entertain friends by the fire pit or in the living room with the projector and big screen. An understated Craftsman exterior completes the vibe.

