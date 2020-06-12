All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

6707 Fair Ave

6707 Fair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6707 Fair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
NoHo Private Bunglalow - Property Id: 211867

This place is designed to facilitate you in your daily activities without limit. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a wine bottle cooler, and a cozy dining bar with mood-setting pendants overhead. There's an in-unit washer/dryer nearby. The bathroom features LCD mirrors with dual sinks and lacquered cabinet, and a spacious shower. The bedroom is actually TWO rooms; turn one into a generous closet, office, or sitting room. Farmhouse doors inside and commercial-grade locks outside ensure privacy and security. Take a stroll in the backyard, shake oranges and pick pecans from the trees. Enjoy pastimes on the deck. Repose in the hot tub, and entertain friends by the fire pit or in the living room with the projector and big screen. An understated Craftsman exterior completes the vibe.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211867
Property Id 211867

(RLNE5498932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6707 Fair Ave have any available units?
6707 Fair Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6707 Fair Ave have?
Some of 6707 Fair Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6707 Fair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Fair Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Fair Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6707 Fair Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6707 Fair Ave offer parking?
No, 6707 Fair Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6707 Fair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6707 Fair Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Fair Ave have a pool?
No, 6707 Fair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6707 Fair Ave have accessible units?
No, 6707 Fair Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Fair Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6707 Fair Ave has units with dishwashers.
