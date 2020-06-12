6705 BEN Avenue

Amenities

A very quaint and lovely house with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom in the heart of North Hollywood in close proximity to the brand new NohoWest shopping center being built.Approximately 600 square foot home in great shape equipped with a washer, dryer, stove, microwave, refrigerator and private yard. Ample street parking, 2 car garage including a sink, and a door entrance without opening the garage. Hollywood 170 freeway is also extremely close to the property making it very convenient. Security deposit plus first month's rent are needed to move in.