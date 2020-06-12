All apartments in Los Angeles
6705 BEN Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

6705 BEN Avenue

6705 Ben Avenue · (818) 248-9100
Location

6705 Ben Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A very quaint and lovely house with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom in the heart of North Hollywood in close proximity to the brand new NohoWest shopping center being built.Approximately 600 square foot home in great shape equipped with a washer, dryer, stove, microwave, refrigerator and private yard. Ample street parking, 2 car garage including a sink, and a door entrance without opening the garage. Hollywood 170 freeway is also extremely close to the property making it very convenient. Security deposit plus first month's rent are needed to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6705 BEN Avenue have any available units?
6705 BEN Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6705 BEN Avenue have?
Some of 6705 BEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6705 BEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6705 BEN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 BEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6705 BEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6705 BEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6705 BEN Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6705 BEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6705 BEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 BEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 6705 BEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6705 BEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6705 BEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 BEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6705 BEN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
