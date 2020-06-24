6677 Delco Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful home is nestled in a great Woodland Hills adjacent Winnetka neighborhood. Here are just a few of its many other fine features: ?A flowing 2,711 square foot open concept floor plan ?The spacious living room has a high vaulted ceiling, complementary Pergo flooring, a floor-to-ceiling gas- burning brick fireplace, and direct backyard access ?The family’s cook is going to appreciate the kitchen’s abundant cabinets, dual basin sink, built-in appliances, easy care flooring, plus the convenience of the adjoining dining area ?5 bedrooms; The master suite occupies the entire second floor and it has a huge walk-in closet with organizers, and a gigantic bathroom with custom enclosed tub/shower, bi- det and commode ?A total of 3 bath- rooms ?Functionally located laundry ?Central air & heat for year-round comfort ?You’re going to spend count- less hours enjoying the backyard’s tall privacy hedge, side yard, and large pool ?Plenty of off street parking be- hind the rolling security gate ?Great lo- cation within walking distance of Pierce College, and a very short drive to Warner Center, Topanga Mall, The Village at Topanga, and gourmet res- taurants ?Call now for all of the details and arrange your private tour ?For rent.