Last updated September 30 2019 at 3:02 AM

6677 Delco Avenue

6677 Delco Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6677 Delco Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home is nestled in a great Woodland Hills adjacent Winnetka neighborhood. Here are just a few of its many other fine features: ?A flowing 2,711 square foot open concept floor plan ?The spacious living room has a high vaulted ceiling, complementary Pergo flooring, a floor-to-ceiling gas- burning brick fireplace, and direct backyard access ?The family’s cook is going to appreciate the kitchen’s abundant cabinets, dual basin sink, built-in appliances, easy care flooring, plus the convenience of the adjoining dining area ?5 bedrooms; The master suite occupies the entire second floor and it has a huge walk-in closet with organizers, and a gigantic bathroom with custom enclosed tub/shower, bi- det and commode ?A total of 3 bath- rooms ?Functionally located laundry ?Central air & heat for year-round comfort ?You’re going to spend count- less hours enjoying the backyard’s tall privacy hedge, side yard, and large pool ?Plenty of off street parking be- hind the rolling security gate ?Great lo- cation within walking distance of Pierce College, and a very short drive to Warner Center, Topanga Mall, The Village at Topanga, and gourmet res- taurants ?Call now for all of the details and arrange your private tour ?For rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6677 Delco Avenue have any available units?
6677 Delco Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6677 Delco Avenue have?
Some of 6677 Delco Avenue's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6677 Delco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6677 Delco Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6677 Delco Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6677 Delco Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6677 Delco Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6677 Delco Avenue offers parking.
Does 6677 Delco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6677 Delco Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6677 Delco Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6677 Delco Avenue has a pool.
Does 6677 Delco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6677 Delco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6677 Delco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6677 Delco Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
