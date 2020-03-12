6670 Ampere Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access new construction

Brand new ADU ready for it's first tenant! Welcome to this property that is in the heart of Valley Glen and close to everything and also on one of the nicest streets in the area. Property offers Porcelain floors downstairs which lead into the gourmet cooks kitchen with all new LG Black Stainless appliances such as a Refrigerator, stove, microwave and Dishwasher. Property also offers Duel Pane 3/16 windows throughout and also recessed can lighting. Oh, i forgot but the kitchen counter tops are quartz with a Kraus Granite high density Farmhouse sink and water filtration drinking water system. Plenty of pantry space with self close drawers and beautiful Mosaic glass back splash. The bottom drawers offer a lazy Susan and a la mans corner drawer for more storage. Downstairs has 9 foot ceilings and the upstairs has 8.5 foot ceilings. and finally there is a downstairs bathroom/powder room and a storage area for easy access. Property is wired for Cable, Internet and if needed a land line. Central Air Conditioning and Heat cools or warms the entire property and is accessed by the NEST system from home or you smart phone. The Red Oak staircase leads to all the upstairs bedrooms which have water resistant laminate floors. There is an upstairs indoor Laundry area and the master has its own private bath with porcelain and glass enclosed shower. You will Love this property as it is definitely a great property you can call home.