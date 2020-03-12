All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6670 Ampere Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6670 Ampere Avenue
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:50 AM

6670 Ampere Avenue

6670 Ampere Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6670 Ampere Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
Brand new ADU ready for it's first tenant! Welcome to this property that is in the heart of Valley Glen and close to everything and also on one of the nicest streets in the area. Property offers Porcelain floors downstairs which lead into the gourmet cooks kitchen with all new LG Black Stainless appliances such as a Refrigerator, stove, microwave and Dishwasher. Property also offers Duel Pane 3/16 windows throughout and also recessed can lighting. Oh, i forgot but the kitchen counter tops are quartz with a Kraus Granite high density Farmhouse sink and water filtration drinking water system. Plenty of pantry space with self close drawers and beautiful Mosaic glass back splash. The bottom drawers offer a lazy Susan and a la mans corner drawer for more storage. Downstairs has 9 foot ceilings and the upstairs has 8.5 foot ceilings. and finally there is a downstairs bathroom/powder room and a storage area for easy access. Property is wired for Cable, Internet and if needed a land line. Central Air Conditioning and Heat cools or warms the entire property and is accessed by the NEST system from home or you smart phone. The Red Oak staircase leads to all the upstairs bedrooms which have water resistant laminate floors. There is an upstairs indoor Laundry area and the master has its own private bath with porcelain and glass enclosed shower. You will Love this property as it is definitely a great property you can call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6670 Ampere Avenue have any available units?
6670 Ampere Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6670 Ampere Avenue have?
Some of 6670 Ampere Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6670 Ampere Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6670 Ampere Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6670 Ampere Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6670 Ampere Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6670 Ampere Avenue offer parking?
No, 6670 Ampere Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6670 Ampere Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6670 Ampere Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6670 Ampere Avenue have a pool?
No, 6670 Ampere Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6670 Ampere Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6670 Ampere Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6670 Ampere Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6670 Ampere Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College