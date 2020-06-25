6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 2 bed 2 bath apartment in Hollywood! - Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Hollywood! With all new appliances, ready to move in! Kitchen is equipped with granite counter-tops and back splash, beautiful cabinetry & stainless steel brand new appliances. Hardwood floors flow through the living room area and in the bedrooms. The master bedroom features a in suite bathroom with a walk in shower. Both bedrooms feature nice balconies and a private balcony in the living room.

Perfectly located and if well furnished this apartment is a dream! It is located in the heart of the movie scene! Don't miss out this great opportunity to live the dream in Hollywood!

Price and security deposit might change due to availability.



(RLNE4791513)