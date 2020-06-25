All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6
Last updated September 21 2019

6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6

6665 Franklin Ave · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Hollywood Hills West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6665 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 bed 2 bath apartment in Hollywood! - Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Hollywood! With all new appliances, ready to move in! Kitchen is equipped with granite counter-tops and back splash, beautiful cabinetry & stainless steel brand new appliances. Hardwood floors flow through the living room area and in the bedrooms. The master bedroom features a in suite bathroom with a walk in shower. Both bedrooms feature nice balconies and a private balcony in the living room.
Perfectly located and if well furnished this apartment is a dream! It is located in the heart of the movie scene! Don't miss out this great opportunity to live the dream in Hollywood!
Price and security deposit might change due to availability.

(RLNE4791513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6 have any available units?
6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6 have?
Some of 6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6 offer parking?
No, 6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6 does not offer parking.
Does 6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
