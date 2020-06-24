6657 Enfield Ave., B

Amenities
Spacious Studio, Newly Renovated in Reseda - Property Id: 105902
Prepare to be impressed with this new construction elegant studio located in a quiet tree-lined street in a central location. New kitchen w/ granite countertops, range & microwave, and refrigerator. Also includes new stacked STEAM Samsung Washer & Dryer. Large walk in closet w/ shoe rack. The bathroom is highlighted by a 'pebble river rock' walk in shower and glass door, as well as elegant vanity. The rent includes All utilities, including water, electricity, and gas. Sorry, NO Pets."
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4768179)