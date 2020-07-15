All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6652 LINDENHURST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6652 LINDENHURST Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6652 LINDENHURST Avenue

6652 Lindenhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6652 Lindenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH POOL IN BEVERLY GROVE. This tastefully remodeled home offers the perfect blend of architectural beauty and modern style for today's lifestyle. Enter through a gated front courtyard with gas fire pit into a open living and dining room with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. French doors open from living room, dining room, and master bedroom to a incredible backyard with a pool, spa and outdoor entertaining area, complete with a nicely finished office/flexible space with its own HVAC unit. Welcome to your private oasis ideally located in this highly sought-after neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6652 LINDENHURST Avenue have any available units?
6652 LINDENHURST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6652 LINDENHURST Avenue have?
Some of 6652 LINDENHURST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6652 LINDENHURST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6652 LINDENHURST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6652 LINDENHURST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6652 LINDENHURST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6652 LINDENHURST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6652 LINDENHURST Avenue offers parking.
Does 6652 LINDENHURST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6652 LINDENHURST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6652 LINDENHURST Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6652 LINDENHURST Avenue has a pool.
Does 6652 LINDENHURST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6652 LINDENHURST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6652 LINDENHURST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6652 LINDENHURST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College