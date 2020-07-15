6652 LINDENHURST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool hot tub

ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH POOL IN BEVERLY GROVE. This tastefully remodeled home offers the perfect blend of architectural beauty and modern style for today's lifestyle. Enter through a gated front courtyard with gas fire pit into a open living and dining room with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. French doors open from living room, dining room, and master bedroom to a incredible backyard with a pool, spa and outdoor entertaining area, complete with a nicely finished office/flexible space with its own HVAC unit. Welcome to your private oasis ideally located in this highly sought-after neighborhood.