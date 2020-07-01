All apartments in Los Angeles
6650 WHITLEY Terrace

6650 Whitley Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6650 Whitley Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
SHORT TERM LEASE THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2020. Magnificent Whitley Heights location sited on a large corner lot. Stunning Spanish exterior meets beautifully renovated Hollywood Regency style interior with explosive city views. This urban oasis offers the perfect indoor/outdoor flow for entertaining, open spacious living room and chef's kitchen open out to resort-like salt water pool & spa, cabana and large grassy yard! Gorgeous master suite includes luxurious master bath complete with heated floors & hydrotherapy bathtub! Convenient access to studios, freeways & Sunset Strip shops & restaurants!! Agents please see private remarks for lease details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6650 WHITLEY Terrace have any available units?
6650 WHITLEY Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6650 WHITLEY Terrace have?
Some of 6650 WHITLEY Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6650 WHITLEY Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6650 WHITLEY Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 WHITLEY Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 6650 WHITLEY Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6650 WHITLEY Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6650 WHITLEY Terrace offers parking.
Does 6650 WHITLEY Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6650 WHITLEY Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 WHITLEY Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 6650 WHITLEY Terrace has a pool.
Does 6650 WHITLEY Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6650 WHITLEY Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6650 WHITLEY Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6650 WHITLEY Terrace has units with dishwashers.

