6650 WHITLEY Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

SHORT TERM LEASE THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2020. Magnificent Whitley Heights location sited on a large corner lot. Stunning Spanish exterior meets beautifully renovated Hollywood Regency style interior with explosive city views. This urban oasis offers the perfect indoor/outdoor flow for entertaining, open spacious living room and chef's kitchen open out to resort-like salt water pool & spa, cabana and large grassy yard! Gorgeous master suite includes luxurious master bath complete with heated floors & hydrotherapy bathtub! Convenient access to studios, freeways & Sunset Strip shops & restaurants!! Agents please see private remarks for lease details!