665 S.chicago St

665 South Chicago Street, Los Angeles, CA 90023 Boyle Heights
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom apartment in Boyle Heights is huge! It features a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and beautiful balcony overlooking the neighborhood. It is nestled in a quiet neighborhood and located just 0.1 mile (3 minute walk) to beautiful Hollenbeck Park.
Features include : - Airy & bright open floorplan - Gorgeous spacious kitchen with Stove - Beautiful Living room - Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and balcony - Washer and Dryer hook-ups - Secured garage - Room for 1 or 2 cars outside (off-street) between back of the house and garage - Owner pays for water/sewer/gardener
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
