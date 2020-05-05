All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

665 S.chicago St

665 South Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Location

665 South Chicago Street, Los Angeles, CA 90023
Boyle Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom apartment in Boyle Heights is huge! It features a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and beautiful balcony overlooking the neighborhood. It is nestled in a quiet neighborhood and located just 0.1 mile (3 minute walk) to beautiful Hollenbeck Park.

Features include :
- Airy & bright open floorplan
- Gorgeous spacious kitchen with Stove
- Beautiful Living room
- Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and balcony
- Washer and Dryer hook-ups
- Secured garage
- Room for 1 or 2 cars outside (off-street) between back of the house and garage
- Owner pays for water/sewer/gardener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 S.chicago St have any available units?
665 S.chicago St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 665 S.chicago St have?
Some of 665 S.chicago St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 S.chicago St currently offering any rent specials?
665 S.chicago St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 S.chicago St pet-friendly?
No, 665 S.chicago St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 665 S.chicago St offer parking?
Yes, 665 S.chicago St offers parking.
Does 665 S.chicago St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 S.chicago St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 S.chicago St have a pool?
No, 665 S.chicago St does not have a pool.
Does 665 S.chicago St have accessible units?
No, 665 S.chicago St does not have accessible units.
Does 665 S.chicago St have units with dishwashers?
No, 665 S.chicago St does not have units with dishwashers.
