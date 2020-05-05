665 S.chicago St

Amenities

This 3 bedroom apartment in Boyle Heights is huge! It features a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and beautiful balcony overlooking the neighborhood. It is nestled in a quiet neighborhood and located just 0.1 mile (3 minute walk) to beautiful Hollenbeck Park.



Features include :

- Airy & bright open floorplan

- Gorgeous spacious kitchen with Stove

- Beautiful Living room

- Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and balcony

- Washer and Dryer hook-ups

- Secured garage

- Room for 1 or 2 cars outside (off-street) between back of the house and garage

- Owner pays for water/sewer/gardener