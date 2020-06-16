6640 Whitley Terrace

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony stainless steel gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub media room wine room

Italian villa-style mansion, with amazing city views, saltwater pool, spa, pool house and wine cellar. Located within walking distance of Hollywood Boulevard and some of the best restaurants and attractions in Los Angeles including the world-famous friendly Theatre, Pantages Theatre, Hollywood Palladium, Equinox gym. Easy access to Santa Monica, Malibu, Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, and many other areas. Great for large families or groups, this modern Mediterranean home boasts a Great Room perfect for entertaining with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, surround sound, and walls of glass overlooking the amazing view. The premier kitchen features high-end stainless steel appliances, rich dark cabinetry, a large breakfast bar, and marble countertops. Lower level includes collectors wine room and the backyard is an entertainers dream venue, offering the perfect space for hosting any occasion with a second entertaining kitchen which opens to the private patio, saltwater pool, and spa.