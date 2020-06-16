All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

6640 Whitley Terrace

6640 Whitley Terrace · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6640 Whitley Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$17,999

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 4350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
wine room
Italian villa-style mansion, with amazing city views, saltwater pool, spa, pool house and wine cellar. Located within walking distance of Hollywood Boulevard and some of the best restaurants and attractions in Los Angeles including the world-famous friendly Theatre, Pantages Theatre, Hollywood Palladium, Equinox gym. Easy access to Santa Monica, Malibu, Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, and many other areas. Great for large families or groups, this modern Mediterranean home boasts a Great Room perfect for entertaining with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, surround sound, and walls of glass overlooking the amazing view. The premier kitchen features high-end stainless steel appliances, rich dark cabinetry, a large breakfast bar, and marble countertops. Lower level includes collectors wine room and the backyard is an entertainers dream venue, offering the perfect space for hosting any occasion with a second entertaining kitchen which opens to the private patio, saltwater pool, and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6640 Whitley Terrace have any available units?
6640 Whitley Terrace has a unit available for $17,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6640 Whitley Terrace have?
Some of 6640 Whitley Terrace's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6640 Whitley Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6640 Whitley Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6640 Whitley Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 6640 Whitley Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6640 Whitley Terrace offer parking?
No, 6640 Whitley Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6640 Whitley Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6640 Whitley Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6640 Whitley Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 6640 Whitley Terrace has a pool.
Does 6640 Whitley Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6640 Whitley Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6640 Whitley Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6640 Whitley Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
