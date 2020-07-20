All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 664 MARR Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
664 MARR Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:05 PM

664 MARR Street

664 Marr Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

664 Marr Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to your well located, sunny Venice remodel with palm tree views. The property was built in 1992 with high ceilings and beams throughout and owner just completed a fab modern remodel, brand new kitchen with quartz counter top and stainless appliances. Master bedroom is in the back with a Marina city club view, double closets and its own new bathroom. 2 bedrooms and other bathroom with new vanity and a new resurfaced tub. Stunning new vinyl flooring stained grey throughout and a nice size living room with picture windows and views. Laundry hook ups are in the 1 car garage which is downstairs with extra storage. Front yard is newly landscaped and fenced in and there is a child's play area just a few doors away. Walk to Washington and Abbot Kinney shops, restaurants and wineries, the bike path is half a block away. Come enjoy all Venice has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 MARR Street have any available units?
664 MARR Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 664 MARR Street have?
Some of 664 MARR Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 MARR Street currently offering any rent specials?
664 MARR Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 MARR Street pet-friendly?
No, 664 MARR Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 664 MARR Street offer parking?
Yes, 664 MARR Street offers parking.
Does 664 MARR Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 664 MARR Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 MARR Street have a pool?
No, 664 MARR Street does not have a pool.
Does 664 MARR Street have accessible units?
No, 664 MARR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 664 MARR Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 664 MARR Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College