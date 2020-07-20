664 MARR Street

Amenities
Welcome home to your well located, sunny Venice remodel with palm tree views. The property was built in 1992 with high ceilings and beams throughout and owner just completed a fab modern remodel, brand new kitchen with quartz counter top and stainless appliances. Master bedroom is in the back with a Marina city club view, double closets and its own new bathroom. 2 bedrooms and other bathroom with new vanity and a new resurfaced tub. Stunning new vinyl flooring stained grey throughout and a nice size living room with picture windows and views. Laundry hook ups are in the 1 car garage which is downstairs with extra storage. Front yard is newly landscaped and fenced in and there is a child's play area just a few doors away. Walk to Washington and Abbot Kinney shops, restaurants and wineries, the bike path is half a block away. Come enjoy all Venice has to offer.