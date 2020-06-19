All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6629 De Longpre Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6629 De Longpre Ave
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

6629 De Longpre Ave

6629 W De Longpre Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6629 W De Longpre Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
media room
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
Spacious Private Studio, Located in the Back of Recently Remodeled Central Hollywood Home! - The Space
Located in the the back of a recently remodeled Central Hollywood home, this unit is the best of both worlds! Enjoy the home's modern features and Bungalow's awesome amenities and services, but at an additional level of privacy. The space includes a full bath as well as kitchen efficiency. Plus, priced lower than most other similar spaces in the area, you'll basically have a whole studio to yourself but at a fraction of the cost!

This home is situated in a great Hollywood location, just 1/2 block from Sunset Boulevard, nestled between Highland Ave and Vine Street. For those working in Hollywood it is within walking distance of many studios and services. There are also plenty of clubs and theaters nearby for any weekend adventures you might have in mind! Added bonus is that Bungalow also has an extremely high walk score of 96, so daily errands are a breeze!

Home Includes
55" Smart TV, high speed Wi-Fi, furnished common spaces, professional cleaning, kitchen appliances, on-site laundry, handpicked vetted housemates and monthly community events

Who We Are
Bungalow takes the hassle out of moving. We offer private bedrooms and flexible leases in homes found in all the best neighborhoods. We offer monthly community events and a well-connected network for our members so they feel comfortable and connected from day one.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4625486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6629 De Longpre Ave have any available units?
6629 De Longpre Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6629 De Longpre Ave have?
Some of 6629 De Longpre Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6629 De Longpre Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6629 De Longpre Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6629 De Longpre Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6629 De Longpre Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6629 De Longpre Ave offer parking?
No, 6629 De Longpre Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6629 De Longpre Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6629 De Longpre Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6629 De Longpre Ave have a pool?
No, 6629 De Longpre Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6629 De Longpre Ave have accessible units?
No, 6629 De Longpre Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6629 De Longpre Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6629 De Longpre Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College