6629 De Longpre Ave

Spacious Private Studio, Located in the Back of Recently Remodeled Central Hollywood Home! - The Space

Located in the the back of a recently remodeled Central Hollywood home, this unit is the best of both worlds! Enjoy the home's modern features and Bungalow's awesome amenities and services, but at an additional level of privacy. The space includes a full bath as well as kitchen efficiency. Plus, priced lower than most other similar spaces in the area, you'll basically have a whole studio to yourself but at a fraction of the cost!



This home is situated in a great Hollywood location, just 1/2 block from Sunset Boulevard, nestled between Highland Ave and Vine Street. For those working in Hollywood it is within walking distance of many studios and services. There are also plenty of clubs and theaters nearby for any weekend adventures you might have in mind! Added bonus is that Bungalow also has an extremely high walk score of 96, so daily errands are a breeze!



Home Includes

55" Smart TV, high speed Wi-Fi, furnished common spaces, professional cleaning, kitchen appliances, on-site laundry, handpicked vetted housemates and monthly community events



Who We Are

Bungalow takes the hassle out of moving. We offer private bedrooms and flexible leases in homes found in all the best neighborhoods. We offer monthly community events and a well-connected network for our members so they feel comfortable and connected from day one.



No Pets Allowed



