Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Completely renovated and FURNISHED 3bd, 2ba home with huge Kitchen enormous living room with soaring high ceilings and fireplace. Backyard has Gazebo with plasma and built in BBQ. This home is great for entertaining and is centrally located to "The Grove", Beverly Hills, Century City, and Downtown.