Private Bungalow in Venice! This well-maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 480sqft. bungalow features new windows and new hardwood laminate flooring. It is completely fenced in for private access. Amenities include private deck, tank-less hot water heater and W/D in unit. Only a five minute walk to the famed Abbott Kinney Boulevard and close to the Rose Corridor! Ample street parking.