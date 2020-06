Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

One of a kind Live/Work loft in Hollywood. Located in the prime area of Melrose, west of Highland Ave. A short walk leads you to the trendy shops, cafes & designer boutiques. This loft is ideal for a production company, casting agencies and also a great living space in case you would like to entertain. This 3-story studio, offers over 3,000 sq. feet of workspace with high ceilings, exposed wood beams , hardwood floors, full kitchen and a private terrace. Rarely available.