Los Angeles, CA
6614 Nevada Avenue
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:16 AM

6614 Nevada Avenue

6614 Nevada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6614 Nevada Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Open House April 20th from 1:00-2:30pm
Unbelievable priced gorgeous remodeled home in a peaceful picture perfect community is awaiting you to call this house your home! Brand new stainless steel appliances, new sparkling quartz counter tops, pendant lighting, large island and designer flooring makes this kitchen a masterpiece and not to be missed. 4 large spacious and bight bedrooms await you with 2 Jack & Jill remodeled spacious bathrooms with stunning tile work allow for 2 master bedrooms. Each bedroom has new lighting and fan combo when your private manicured back yard gets too hot!
Rental is only for the main house and driveway. ***Garage is NOT included in this rental and will be rented separately***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6614 Nevada Avenue have any available units?
6614 Nevada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6614 Nevada Avenue have?
Some of 6614 Nevada Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6614 Nevada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6614 Nevada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 Nevada Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6614 Nevada Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6614 Nevada Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6614 Nevada Avenue offers parking.
Does 6614 Nevada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6614 Nevada Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 Nevada Avenue have a pool?
No, 6614 Nevada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6614 Nevada Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 6614 Nevada Avenue has accessible units.
Does 6614 Nevada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6614 Nevada Avenue has units with dishwashers.
