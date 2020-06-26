All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:25 AM

6614 Gazette Avenue

6614 Gazette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6614 Gazette Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovingly remodeled and updated mid-Century home in a great neighborhood near Pierce College. This 3-bedroom (plus separate dining room/den), 2 bathroom charmer features a fully-remodeled modern kitchen with brand new appliances, cabinets and quartz countertops. Brand new Central Air Conditioning!! Fabulous open plan. Stylish new vinyl plank floors throughout the entire house. Fireplace. Great upper windows (clerestory) throughout the house allow for beautiful light to flood the house, yet offer privacy. Exposed beam ceilings. All this and a newly landscaped large front and back yard. Landscaped back yard even features a horse shoe court--just for fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6614 Gazette Avenue have any available units?
6614 Gazette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6614 Gazette Avenue have?
Some of 6614 Gazette Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6614 Gazette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6614 Gazette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 Gazette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6614 Gazette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6614 Gazette Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6614 Gazette Avenue offers parking.
Does 6614 Gazette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6614 Gazette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 Gazette Avenue have a pool?
No, 6614 Gazette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6614 Gazette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6614 Gazette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 Gazette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6614 Gazette Avenue has units with dishwashers.

