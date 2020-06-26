6614 Gazette Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovingly remodeled and updated mid-Century home in a great neighborhood near Pierce College. This 3-bedroom (plus separate dining room/den), 2 bathroom charmer features a fully-remodeled modern kitchen with brand new appliances, cabinets and quartz countertops. Brand new Central Air Conditioning!! Fabulous open plan. Stylish new vinyl plank floors throughout the entire house. Fireplace. Great upper windows (clerestory) throughout the house allow for beautiful light to flood the house, yet offer privacy. Exposed beam ceilings. All this and a newly landscaped large front and back yard. Landscaped back yard even features a horse shoe court--just for fun!