6600 GERALD Avenue

Amenities
Adorable Ranch style home, located on a lovely tree lined street. This 3 bedroom home just had a major face-lift, including new paint inside and out. For all of the cooks out there, wait until you see the granite kitchen, overlooking the private and gated backyard. If you are a lover of orange and lemon trees, the backyard has the best one around. Other amenities include a center island kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Central heat & air conditioning, crown molding and hardwood floors throughout. 2 car electric garage, beautiful landscape, automatic sprinklers and a very private backyard with build in BBQ. Best of all its close to Lake Balboa, Japanese gardens, golf course and bike paths.