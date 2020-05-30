All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6600 GERALD Avenue

6600 Gerald Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6600 Gerald Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Adorable Ranch style home, located on a lovely tree lined street. This 3 bedroom home just had a major face-lift, including new paint inside and out. For all of the cooks out there, wait until you see the granite kitchen, overlooking the private and gated backyard. If you are a lover of orange and lemon trees, the backyard has the best one around. Other amenities include a center island kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Central heat & air conditioning, crown molding and hardwood floors throughout. 2 car electric garage, beautiful landscape, automatic sprinklers and a very private backyard with build in BBQ. Best of all its close to Lake Balboa, Japanese gardens, golf course and bike paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 GERALD Avenue have any available units?
6600 GERALD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6600 GERALD Avenue have?
Some of 6600 GERALD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 GERALD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6600 GERALD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 GERALD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6600 GERALD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6600 GERALD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6600 GERALD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6600 GERALD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6600 GERALD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 GERALD Avenue have a pool?
No, 6600 GERALD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6600 GERALD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6600 GERALD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 GERALD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6600 GERALD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
